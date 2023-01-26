Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Schlumberger in a research note issued on Sunday, January 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLB. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,129 shares of company stock worth $18,714,943. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32,149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,498,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,369,000 after buying an additional 6,477,867 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after buying an additional 6,171,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

