Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Trading Up 3.4% Following Earnings Beat

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $38.04 and last traded at $37.78. 29,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 195,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $226.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.02 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 30.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Hovde Group began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,931.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman acquired 3,200 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,931.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,417.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 25,435 shares of company stock worth $882,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,288,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,627,000 after purchasing an additional 501,013 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 419,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,076,000 after acquiring an additional 410,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after purchasing an additional 347,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 227,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.04.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

