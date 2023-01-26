Augur Trading 10.4% Higher This Week (REP)

Augur (REP) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Augur has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $5.91 or 0.00025567 BTC on exchanges. Augur has a market capitalization of $65.05 million and $8.07 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002640 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.00408788 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,605.05 or 0.28703161 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00586835 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
