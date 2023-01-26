Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,518 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 189.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $202.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $252.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

