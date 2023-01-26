Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $227.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,482. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.48.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

