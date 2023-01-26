Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.06-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.82 billion-$17.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.94 billion.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3 %

ADP traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.32. 597,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,119. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.48.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

