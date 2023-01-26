Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Head to Head Analysis

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Heliogen and Avangrid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00 Avangrid 1 4 1 0 2.00

Heliogen presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 235.91%. Avangrid has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.45%. Given Heliogen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Avangrid.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen -1,091.32% -87.56% -64.31% Avangrid 11.66% 4.56% 2.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Heliogen and Avangrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

39.8% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Avangrid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heliogen and Avangrid’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $8.80 million 12.88 -$137.40 million N/A N/A Avangrid $6.97 billion 2.33 $707.00 million $2.32 18.12

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Risk & Volatility

Heliogen has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avangrid has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avangrid beats Heliogen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc. engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities. The Other segment covers miscellaneous corporate revenues including intersegment eliminations. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, CT.

