Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $241.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.20.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $185.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $209.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Articles

