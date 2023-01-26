Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE AXTA traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 789,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,066. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. Bank of America decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

