Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 51,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 56,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Aztec Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.14 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

