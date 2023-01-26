BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.38) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.75.
BAE Systems Price Performance
Shares of BAESY stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $43.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
