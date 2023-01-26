BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.38) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.75.

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $5,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 259,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 90,355 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

