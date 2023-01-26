Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Position Lifted by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,931,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,838,736 shares during the period. Baker Hughes accounts for 2.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Baker Hughes worth $124,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.4 %

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,998. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

