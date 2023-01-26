BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Acquires $19,156.24 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) EVP Darryl Schmidt acquired 232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.57 per share, with a total value of $19,156.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,754.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $82.75 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $73.01 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.93.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BANF. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on BancFirst to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 54.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.7% during the third quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,111,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Stories

