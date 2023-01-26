BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Piper Sandler

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

BANF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on BancFirst to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $82.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.13. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $73.01 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

In other news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $185,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

