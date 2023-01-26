Band Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20.28 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $102.38 million and $20.28 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00008365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 129,302,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,800,606 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

