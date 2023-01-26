Bank of America Raises Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,760

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from GBX 1,500 ($18.57) to GBX 1,760 ($21.79) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ANTO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.71) to GBX 1,275 ($15.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.60) to GBX 1,210 ($14.98) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($13.00) to GBX 1,200 ($14.86) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,324.17 ($16.39).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,786 ($22.11) on Monday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 971.20 ($12.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,822.50 ($22.56). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,537.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,281.66. The firm has a market cap of £17.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,446.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.