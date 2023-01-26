Bank of Hawaii Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.10. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $89.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

