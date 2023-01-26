Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.79. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

