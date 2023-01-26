Barclays Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €130.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €130.00 ($141.30) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($129.35) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of ETR SAP traded down €0.68 ($0.74) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €105.94 ($115.15). 1,259,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market cap of $123.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP has a twelve month low of €79.58 ($86.50) and a twelve month high of €125.40 ($136.30). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €103.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €94.43.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

