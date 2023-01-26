Barclays Trims Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price to $166.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $173.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.38.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $147.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.03. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after buying an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after acquiring an additional 412,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

