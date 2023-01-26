BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of BCE opened at $46.47 on Thursday. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 112.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of BCE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BCE by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of BCE by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 103,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,158,940,000 after buying an additional 67,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

