Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.63). 8,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 38,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.63).

The firm has a market cap of £96.83 million and a P/E ratio of 13,150.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc operates as a managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics provider for capital markets and financial services. The company offers on demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as mdPlay, Analytics as a Service, and stream2Cloud.

