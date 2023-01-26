Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.63). 8,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 38,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.63).
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Trading Up 12.5 %
The firm has a market cap of £96.83 million and a P/E ratio of 13,150.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc operates as a managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics provider for capital markets and financial services. The company offers on demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as mdPlay, Analytics as a Service, and stream2Cloud.
See Also
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.