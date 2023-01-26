Beldex Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $165.33 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $165.33 million and $2.28 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.88 or 0.06974150 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00080504 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00028615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00058532 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00025923 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.