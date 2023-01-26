Bellecapital International Ltd. Invests $283,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,019 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $313.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $213.16 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.58.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

