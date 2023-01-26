Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 591.7% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 39,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 14.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 21.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,849. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $54.17 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

