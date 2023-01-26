Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 8,079 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 5.0% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.42. 1,475,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,114,036. The stock has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.03. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $108.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.