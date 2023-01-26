Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Trading Down 5.4%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.34 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 63,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 121,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 5.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $969.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $771.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,442.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after purchasing an additional 215,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 42.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 87,090 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 46.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 84,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.