Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GD traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.48. The stock had a trading volume of 344,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,356. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $205.08 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

