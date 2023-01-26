Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $134,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,278. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.34.

