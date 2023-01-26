Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.8% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,310,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,990,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

