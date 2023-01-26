Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,335,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,519,000 after purchasing an additional 207,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,437,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,970,000 after purchasing an additional 137,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $19,432,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.4 %

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,590. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.75. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.50.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

