Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 3.0% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

CB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.31. 200,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $230.82. The firm has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.25 and a 200 day moving average of $202.45.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,737 shares of company stock worth $9,975,762 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

