Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,592,000 after buying an additional 69,906 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after buying an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 762,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,811,000 after acquiring an additional 19,443 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $6.14 on Thursday, hitting $460.30. The stock had a trading volume of 470,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.42 and a 200 day moving average of $444.17. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.88.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

