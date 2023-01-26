Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $254.38. The company had a trading volume of 312,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.03. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

