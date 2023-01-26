Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,938 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $155,395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,161,000 after buying an additional 1,357,862 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,885,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after buying an additional 50,385 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after buying an additional 93,569 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSCP stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $20.29. 56,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,950. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.