Beta Finance Price Reaches $0.0931 (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $60.26 million and $5.49 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beta Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.04 or 0.00409120 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,601.00 or 0.28717179 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00588482 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beta Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.