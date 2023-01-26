Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 11,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 20,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dawson James lowered their target price on Better Choice from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Better Choice Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Choice

Better Choice ( NASDAQ:BTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Better Choice had a negative net margin of 35.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,468 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 35.5% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 717,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 187,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 25.7% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

Featured Articles

