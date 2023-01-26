B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Trading Down 6.4%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $13.96. Approximately 514,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,154,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

BGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge downgraded B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.32 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.71%.

In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

