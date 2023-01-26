BinaryX (BNX) Price Tops $83.40 on Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $239.84 million and approximately $8.83 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for $83.40 or 0.00360591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00404787 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.30 or 0.28413068 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00587695 BTC.

BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,200,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,875,873 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

