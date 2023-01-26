Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 53,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 65,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIOX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $499.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions
About Bioceres Crop Solutions
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX)
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.