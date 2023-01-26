Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 53,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 65,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIOX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $499.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

