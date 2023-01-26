BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Shares Down 0.3%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

BioForce Nanosciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing.

