Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 325 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,332,000 after purchasing an additional 888,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,332,000 after purchasing an additional 796,841 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,077. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average is $109.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

