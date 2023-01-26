Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 476 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,638,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after purchasing an additional 279,243 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,898,000 after purchasing an additional 239,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 718.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,621 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.12. The stock had a trading volume of 103,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,696. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.33.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

