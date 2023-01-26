Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,176 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.64.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $226.89. 172,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,026. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.82. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $247.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

