Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 285 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,610. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $205.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.70.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

