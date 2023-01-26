Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,402 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.8% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after acquiring an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Adobe by 5,491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $361.89. The stock had a trading volume of 736,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,790. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.35 and a 200 day moving average of $347.56. The stock has a market cap of $165.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $540.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,150 shares of company stock worth $7,960,211. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.