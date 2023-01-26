Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.3% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after acquiring an additional 476,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after purchasing an additional 938,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,709,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,450,000 after acquiring an additional 294,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.78. 1,102,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,970,573. The firm has a market cap of $261.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.21. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.05 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

