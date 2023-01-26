Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 1,228.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BIOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. 78,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biotech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,966,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Biotech Acquisition by 259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 1,648,917 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Biotech Acquisition by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,261,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after buying an additional 751,824 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,337,000. Finally, RPO LLC lifted its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 628,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 458,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

