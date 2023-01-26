Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $163,331.63 (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004368 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $13.09 million and approximately $163,331.63 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00405825 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,556.48 or 0.28485948 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00588924 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,971,753 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.84518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 1.05713379 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $148,241.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars.

