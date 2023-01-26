BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $30.60. 108,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 243,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $102,527.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

